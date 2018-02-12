Police: 2-day gunbattle ends in Indian army camp in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Government troops have ended a two-day gunbattle with armed militants inside an army camp in Indian-controlled Kashmir after killing three gunmen, police said Monday.

S.P. Vaid, the region's top police official, said the three militants were killed by late Sunday night.

Five soldiers and one civilian were killed in the prolonged attack and another 11 people were wounded as the militants holed up in the residential part of the camp and traded fire with government soldiers.

The fighting began at dawn Saturday when the militants stormed the Sunjuwan army base on the outskirts of the city of Jammu.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and archrival and neighbour Pakistan. Both claim the region in its entirety.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep among Kashmir's mostly Muslim population.

Several militant groups have been fighting for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989. Around 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.