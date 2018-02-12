Police: Man fatally stabs girlfriend, stabs parents

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts say a 24-year-old man fatally stabbed his girlfriend and then stabbed his parents during a family gathering at a restaurant.

Police were called to the restaurant around 7 p.m. Saturday in Millis, where they say 24-year-old Benjamin Walsh stabbed his parents before he was restrained.

Walsh's mother was hospitalized in serious condition. His father was treated and released.

Officers later found the body of Walsh's girlfriend, 20-year-old Olivia Bergstrom, in the Needham apartment they shared.

Walsh's father told The Boston Globe his son has struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues, and called the situation a "nightmare." He said his wife is expected to be OK. He says they are devastated for Bergstrom and her family.