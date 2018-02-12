Pursuit ends in crash involving 6 vehicles; 3 people hurt
A
A
Share via Email
ST. LOUIS — Three people are injured, one critically, after a police pursuit ended in a crash involving six vehicles in St. Louis.
The chase began when officers from the North County Police Cooperative spotted a carjacking suspect around 1:45 p.m. Monday in Wellston.
The pursuit went into St. Louis' Central West End, ending when the suspect's car caused a crash involving six vehicles. The man driving the stolen car had to be extricated and is in critical condition. The St. Louis Fire Department says two other people are in stable condition.
The North County Police Cooperative serves several municipalities in north St. Louis County.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: Three injured, dozens evacuated after explosion at Mississauga strip mall
-
Tristan Cleveland: Bureaucrats need thicker skin at Halifax City Hall
-
Shree Paradkar: Injustice done to Colten Boushie should shake Canadians to our core
-
Canada wins figure skating team event gold at Pyeongchang Olympics