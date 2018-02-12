Putin meets Palestinian leader, conveys greetings from Trump

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the Palestinian leader that he had just spoken by telephone with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Putin mentioned the call with Trump at the start of his meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Monday.

He said: "Naturally we spoke about the Palestinian-Israeli settlement" and told Abbas: "I would like to convey to you his best wishes."

Abbas responded that the Palestinians don't want to participate in a peace process with the United States as a co-sponsor.

Trump honoured a campaign promise in December by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and vowing to relocate the U.S. Embassy there.