Romanian PM stands by adviser sentenced for corruption

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's premier says she won't fire a key adviser who was handed an eight-year prison sentence for corruption and money-laundering.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Monday she has "never abandoned a member of my team who was going through a rough patch," and said her position will not change as long as the court ruling is not final.

A court sentenced Darius Valcov, a former finance minister, on Feb. 8. He denies wrongdoing and can appeal.

Valcov is one of the architects of the ruling Social Democrats' governing program.