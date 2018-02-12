Serbian President Vucic visits Croatia amid tensions

ZAGREB, Croatia — Serbia's president is visiting Croatia amid protests and surging tensions in relations between the two Balkan rivals stemming from the 1990s war that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Aleksandar Vucic arrived Monday for a two-day visit seen as an attempt to solve some of the open issues and boost economic ties despite the divisions.

Several hundred war veterans and nationalists protested against Vucic, a former fervent nationalist from the war era who now says he is a pro-EU reformer.

Vucic is meeting top Croatian officials, minority Serb representatives and religious leaders.