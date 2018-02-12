Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.

Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.

Yoder said that because she spent much of her shift preparing the order, she only made $18 in total tips that day. She says she didn't mention the restaurant in the Facebook post.

When she went work the next day, she was fired.