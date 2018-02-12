Southwest: Midway flights near normal after de-icing woes
CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines officials say flights are operating close to normal at Chicago's Midway International Airport after the airline
More than 250 cancellations occurred at the airport, with most being Southwest flights.
A spokesman for Dallas-based Southwest said the airline was low on de-icing glycol and a pump on one of the glycol tanks was not working properly. As a result, the airline could not access some of the fluid on-site.
The spokesman said de-icing fluid at Midway has been replenished and all de-icing equipment is functional.
