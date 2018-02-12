Stocks make more gains following worst week in 2 years
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are posting solid gains Monday as technology and energy companies recover some of their recent losses. Banks, retailers and industrial companies are also climbing. Stocks rose Friday but still wound up with their worst week in two years following several days of turbulence. Europe markets are also rallying.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 21 points, or 0.8
It took just nine days for stocks to plunge 10
EARLY GAINERS: Retailers, apparel makers and other companies that focus on consumers made some of the largest gains. They held up relatively well during the steep downturn over the last two weeks. On Monday General Motors picked up 60 cents, or 1.4
Restaurant Brands International, the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, jumped $3.73, or 6.6
Technology companies also rose. They have slumped recently after winning a big portion of the market's gains over the last year. Apple gained $4.83, or 3.1
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 67 cents, or 1.1
Hess added 42 cents, or 1
Oil prices have dropped since reaching long-time highs in late January, when U.S. crude peaked at $66 a barrel. The S&P 500 energy index is down 12
FOX HUNT? Twenty-First Century Fox picked up 68 cents, or 1.9
BONDS: Bond prices edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.85
High dividend companies continued to decline. Real estate investment trusts and utilities fared the worst. They have taken bigger losses than any other S&P 500 sectors this year. Hospital property company HCP fell 86 cents, or 3.7
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 108.58 yen from 108.53 yen. The euro rose to $1.2274 from $1.2231.
WEEK AHEAD: Investors will watch U.S. inflation and retail sales figures on Wednesday particularly closely. Inflation in particular will be of interest as it could affect expectations of more rate increases the Federal Reserve. Fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes have been one of the triggers of last week's stock market sell-off. Japan reports economic growth on Wednesday and the United States issues factory output data on Thursday.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX jumped 1.6
Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.2
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt .