The Latest: College basketball player injuries investigated

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — The Latest on an investigation into Lake Region State College incident that injured basketball player (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Devils Lake police are investigating injuries to a men's basketball player at Lake Region State College.

The school says starting point guard Jordan Bolton suffered significant injuries in an incident on campus Saturday. Detective Sue Schwab says police were summoned to a dormitory by a resident assistant about 4:30 a.m.

The university and police have declined to provide details on how the injuries occurred. Schwab says during the course of the initial investigation, a student was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and a minor in possession of alcohol. Schwab declined to say whether the arrest is related to the injuries to Bolton, a sophomore from Apple Valley, Minnesota.

____

6:39 a.m.

Lake Region State College says the starting guard on its men's basketball team has suffered significant injuries in what it says was an accident.

Jordan Bolton is hospitalized in the Twin Cities following the incident on campus early Saturday. No further information has been released on the extent of Bolton's injuries or the circumstances that led to his injuries.?

KFGO reports Devils Lake Police arrested a student on drug and alcohol charges following an investigation.