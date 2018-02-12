The Latest: Gunfight near paramilitary camp in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — The Latest on militant attacks in the India-controlled portion of Kashmir (all times local):

1 p.m.

At least one soldier has been killed as two gunmen opened fire near a paramilitary camp in the main city of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The attack comes hours after government troops ended a two-day gunbattle with three armed gunmen at an army camp in another part of the disputed region.

Rajesh Yadav, a spokesman of the Central Reserve Police Force, says the building near the camp in Srinagar where the gunbattle is taking place has been cleared of all civilians.