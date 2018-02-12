The Latest: Ohio police killing suspect's lawyer 'shocked'

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Latest on two Ohio police officers shot to death (all times local):

1 p.m.

An Ohio bankruptcy lawyer says he's shocked and devastated by news that his client is accused of fatally shooting two police officers.

Columbus attorney Mark Herder says suspect Quentin Smith was always personable and co-operative during discussions about Smith's bankruptcy case.

Records show the 30-year-old Smith and his wife, Candace, owed nearly $120,000 at the time of bankruptcy filing last summer.

Herder said Monday the federal bankruptcy system does not vet applicants for criminal backgrounds.

Herder said the couple successfully completed all requirements of the bankruptcy proceedings.

Authorities say Smith shot and killed two officers from Westerville in suburban Columbus on Saturday as the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome.

11:55 a.m.

A charitable fund created for the families of two slain Ohio police officers has raised more than $270,000 in a day.

The GoFundMe site organized by a central Ohio Fraternal Order of Police chapter was created after Saturday's fatal shooting of the officers from Westerville in suburban Columbus.

The FOP says the money will go toward unpaid medical bills, funeral expenses, housing for out-of-town relatives attending funerals and educational resources for children.

Police on Monday were slated to escort the bodies of 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli from a coroner's office to separate funeral homes.

The officers were shot Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome where the 30-year-old suspect was wounded.

9:30 a.m.

Flags will be flown at half-staff around Ohio to honour two police officers killed in suburban Columbus.

Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) order about flags at public properties applies until the officers are interred.

It was issued Monday, hours before Westerville police were slated to escort the bodies of 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli from a coroner's office to separate funeral homes. Officials invited the public to line the route.

Westerville police haven't announced funeral details.

The officers were shot Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome where the 30-year-old suspect was wounded.

Officials said Sunday that suspect Quentin Smith was hospitalized in stable condition and expected to survive.

He's charged with aggravated murder. Municipal court records didn't show an attorney for him.

8:30 a.m.

An Ohio police department will escort the bodies of two slain officers as they're moved from a coroner's office to separate funeral homes.

Police in the Columbus suburb of Westerville haven't announced funeral details for the veteran officers, 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli.

Officials invited the public to line the route as the bodies are transported Monday to honour the officers.

They were shot Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome where the 30-year-old suspect was wounded.

Officials said Sunday that suspect Quentin Smith was hospitalized in stable condition and expected to survive.

Columbus police handling the investigation charged Smith with aggravated murder. Municipal court records didn't show an attorney for him.