The Latest: Ohio school confirms Spencer speech date off

CINCINNATI — The Latest on white nationalist's plan to speak at University of Cincinnati (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The University of Cincinnati's president has confirmed in a message to the school community that a white nationalist's plan to speak on campus during spring break is no longer an option.

An attorney for Richard Spencer says Spencer's planned appearance March 14 was derailed by a legal standoff over the Ohio school's demand for a security fee of nearly $11,000. Attorney Kyle Bristow told The Associated Press on Monday that Spencer's tour organizer hopes to reschedule the appearance for summer or fall.

UC President Neville Pinto said Monday UC's public safety department requires at least six weeks to prepare for safety needs, and he couldn't speculate on the litigation's resolution or any potential speaking date. He said he understands "what a trying time this is for our community."

___

8:50 a.m.

