The Latest: Trump predicts 'big week' for infrastructure

8:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is predicting a "big week" for the roll out of his administration's infrastructure plan.

The president tweeted Monday that after "so stupidly spending $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is now time to start investing in OUR Country!"

The White House is unveiling its goal of spurring $1.5 trillion in funding over 10 years to rebuild roads, highways, ports and airports. The plan centres on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state dollars for the projects.

Trump is meeting with state and local leaders at the White House on Monday to discuss the plan.

1 a.m.

President Donald Trump is unveiling his long-awaited infrastructure plan, a $1.5 trillion proposal that fulfills a number of his campaign goals. But it relies heavily on state and local governments to produce much of the funding.

