Trump announces Pittsburgh-area campaign rally on Feb. 21

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's campaign says he'll hold a rally in the Pittsburgh area next week.

Trump visited the region last month to talk up new tax cuts, and put in a plug for Pennsylvania state lawmaker Rick Saccone (suh-KOHN'). The Republican is running for Congress in a contest widely seen as a test of whether Trump's party can stave off Democratic gains in the fall elections.

Saccone faces Democrat and Marine Corps veteran Conor Lamb in a March 13 special election to succeed Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned after acknowledging an extramarital affair.

Vice-President Mike Pence has campaigned for Saccone.

Trump's campaign says the Feb. 21 rally will take place at Ambridge Area Senior High School in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.