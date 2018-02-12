Trump announces Pittsburgh-area campaign rally on Feb. 21
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's campaign says he'll hold a rally in the Pittsburgh area next week.
Trump visited the region last month to talk up new tax cuts, and put in a plug for Pennsylvania state lawmaker Rick Saccone (suh-KOHN'). The Republican is running for Congress in a contest widely seen as a test of whether Trump's party can stave off Democratic gains in the fall elections.
Saccone faces Democrat and Marine Corps veteran Conor Lamb in a March 13 special election to succeed Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned after acknowledging an extramarital affair.
Trump's campaign says the Feb. 21 rally will take place at Ambridge Area Senior High School in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.
It will be Trump's first campaign event of 2018.
