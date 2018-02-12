News / World

Turkey to rename US Embassy street after Syria offensive

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu walks to address a Turkey-Africa Conference in Istanbul, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Cavusoglu assailed the United States on Monday, claiming American forces in Syria are intentionally stalling the fight against Islamic State militants as an excuse not to cut ties with Syrian Kurdish fighters as Ankara has demanded.(Pool Photo via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey — Ankara's mayor has announced plans to rename a street where the U.S. Embassy is located after the Turkish military offensive in Syria that is deepening tensions between the United States and Turkey.

Mayor Mustafa Tuna said in a tweet on Monday that Nevzat Tandogan Street (nev-ZOT tan-doh-AHN) will be called Olive Branch Street.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch last month to drive a Syrian Kurdish militia out of northwest Syria. The militia is a major U.S. ally in fighting the Islamic State group; Turkey has labeled the Syrian Kurds as "terrorists."

In November, Turkey renamed the street where the United Arab Emirates has its embassy after a long-dead Ottoman military commander. It was a reaction to an Emirati minister's retweet of a claim that the Turkish president's "forefathers" pillaged the holy city of Medina.

