Ukraine: Allies say Saakashvili detained, faces deportation

KIEV, Ukraine — Associates of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president-turned opposition leader in Ukraine, say he was detained by masked men who they think acted on behalf of Ukrainian authorities.

Saakashvili's ally Liza Bogutskaya said on Facebook that Saakashvili was taken on Monday and is being driven to the airport in the capital, Kyiv . She says Saakashvili's supporters would try to block the airport.

Other allies of Saakashvili say authorities may try to deport him to Poland.