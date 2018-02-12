UN says deportations of Syrians from Jordan have dropped

ZAATARI REFUGEE CAMP, Jordan — The head of the U.N. refugee agency says the number of Syrian refugees being deported from Jordan to their war-ravaged homeland has "decreased dramatically" in recent months, in part because of his agency's appeal for more careful reviews of cases.

Jordan is believed to have deported several thousand refugees since last year, mostly on security grounds. Rights groups say deportations often take place quickly, without a thorough investigation.

Refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi also told reporters during a tour of the Zaatari refugee camp Monday that only "a very small number" of about 15,000 Syrians left Jordan for Syria since 2016. He says "people don't feel secure."