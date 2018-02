London City Airport says all flights in and out have been cancelled for Monday after an unexploded World War II-era bomb was found nearby in the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police service says it has evacuated an area within 700 feet (214 metres ) of the bomb and officers are working with specialists from the Royal Navy to remove the device. Local officials are offering emergency accommodation to area residents.

Police say the bomb was discovered Sunday at the George V Dock during pre-planned work at City Airport.