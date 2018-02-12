University of Minnesota removes Garrison Keillor plaque
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota has removed a plaque
Minnesota Daily reports that Keillor's plaque is no longer displayed on the Scholars Walk, which
Keillor graduated from the university in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in English.
The longtime Minnesota Public Radio personality is known for telling folksy stories about his fictional Minnesota hometown of Lake Wobegon on "A Prairie Home Companion." He was fired last year after facing allegations of workplace sexual harassment.
Keillor has denied the allegations and says that the radio station fired him without a proper investigation.
