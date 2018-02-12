US criticizes Thailand for deporting Cambodian shoe thrower
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is criticizing its ally Thailand for repatriating a Cambodian
The activist, Sam Sokha, was arrested after she was returned to Cambodia on Thursday.
Police said she was to serve a two-year prison sentence after being convicted in absentia on Jan. 25 on charges of insulting a public official and "incitement to discriminate."
State Department spokeswoman for East Asia, Katina Adams, said Monday the U.S. was "deeply concerned" that Sam Sokha was repatriated in spite of her U.N.-recognized refugee status.
Adams urged Thailand to refrain from "involuntary refugee returns."
A 13-second video clip that circulated last April showed Sam Sokha throwing shoes at images of Hun Sen and a party colleague.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: Three injured, dozens evacuated after explosion at Mississauga strip mall
-
Tristan Cleveland: Bureaucrats need thicker skin at Halifax City Hall
-
Shree Paradkar: Injustice done to Colten Boushie should shake Canadians to our core
-
Canada wins figure skating team event gold at Pyeongchang Olympics