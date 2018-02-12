Vatican expert to meet delegation in Chile bishop dispute

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican's sex abuse investigator has agreed to meet with a delegation of lay Catholics and priests from the Chilean diocese of Osorno who have opposed the appointment of a bishop at the centre of a scandal.

The Vatican's embassy in Santiago has asked the delegation to send it details by Friday outlining what they intend to tell the investigator, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, when they meet with him on Feb. 21 in Santiago, according to an email Monday seen by The Associated Press.