Weinstein lawyer responds to lawsuit in New York

A lawyer for disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein says he believes a "fair investigation" by New York's attorney general will show that many of the allegations against Weinstein are "without merit."

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit in Manhattan on Sunday against Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

In court papers, Schneiderman says the Weinstein Co. "repeatedly broke New York law by failing to protect its employees from pervasive sexual harassment, intimidation and discrimination."

Schneiderman also says that any sale of the company "must ensure that victims will be compensated" and that employees will be protected.