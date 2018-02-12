White nationalist's planned campus visit off

CINCINNATI — An attorney for Richard Spencer says the white nationalist's plan to speak on the University of Cincinnati campus during spring break has been scuttled by a legal standoff over the Ohio school's demand for security fee of nearly $11,000.

Attorney Kyle Bristow told The Associated Press on Monday that Spencer's tour organizer is now hoping that the appearance can be rescheduled for summer or fall. A message was left Monday for a UC spokesman.

Bristow had said Spencer would speak March 14, but no contract was agreed upon after the school insisted on the security fee that Spencer's side said was discriminatory and unconstitutional. They filed a federal lawsuit, which the school asked a judge to dismiss.