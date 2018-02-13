News / World

2 slain Ohio officers' families thank community for support

Columbus Police honor guard members salute the ambulance carrying the body of Westerville Police officer Eric Joering during a procession transporting the bodies of Joering and Anthony Morelli from the Franklin County Coroners Office to the Hill and Moreland funeral homes in Westerville, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The families of two Ohio police officers fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call say they're grateful for their community and for the outpouring of support shown in the midst of their loss.

The officers from the northeast Columbus suburb of Westerville, 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli, were shot Saturday at a townhome where the suspect was wounded.

In a statement , the officers' families request privacy and say they need time to heal.

Westerville hasn't yet shared details on funeral plans for the officers.

Officials have said the wounded 30-year-old suspect, Quentin Smith, is expected to survive. He has been charged with aggravated murder. Court records didn't show an attorney for him.

A man accused of providing Smith with a gun also was arrested.

