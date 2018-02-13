After slow start, banks and retailers lead stocks higher
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are turning higher Tuesday as banks, retailers and technology companies post gains. Retailers are rising following strong fourth-quarter results from Under Armour and more gains for Amazon. If the gains hold, it would mark the third straight increase for the market following a harrowing drop of more than 10
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.2
Stocks have been making big swerves higher and lower recently, but so far, this is the calmest day on the stock market in almost two weeks. Last week the Dow twice fell 1,000 points in a day, sometimes gaining or losing hundreds of points in only a few minutes. So far on Tuesday, the gap between its highest and lowest mark Tuesday is just 217 points.
ON THE REBOUND: Under Armour climbed after it reported better-than-expected sales as shoe and accessory revenue picked up. The stock had plunged 50
Amazon climbed $1.86, or 1.2
Meal kit company Blue Apron, which had fallen hard since it went public in June, took a smaller loss than analysts expected and posted stronger revenue. The stock rose 12 cents, or 3.6
HEALTH SCARE: Prescription drug distributor AmerisourceBergen jumped $7.50, or 8.4
Separately, the Journal reported that Amazon is looking to win over hospitals and clinics to distribute a variety of medical items. Two other distributors of prescription drugs also fell, as Cardinal Health lost $2.36, or 3.5
In January Amazon announced a partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway aimed at reducing health care costs. It's widely believed to have designs on a larger role in the health care system.
CHIPPED TOOTH: The Federal Trade Commission said it is suing three large dental product suppliers for conspiring to deny discounts to groups that buy products for small practices. It said their actions violated antitrust law, and that Henry Schein, Patterson, and privately-held Benco control 85
Henry Schein rejected the allegations and said it will defend itself in court. Its stock fell $5.31, or 7.4
PUMP IT UP: Nutrition supplement company GNC Holdings soared $1.27, or 30.2
OIL: Energy companies declined as benchmark U.S. crude fell 18 cents to $59.10 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 3 cents to $62.56 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.84
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 107.63 yen from 108.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.2357 from $1.2284.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX shed 0.7
