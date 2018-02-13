Arrested witness returns to stand at trial of ex-Cuomo aide
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The government's prize witness at the bribery trial of a longtime top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) has returned to the witness stand after being arrested last week.
Jurors heard a lawyer for ex-Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco blasting witness Todd Howe on Tuesday with questions about violating his bail conditions.
Howe's arrest came after he testified he violated the terms of his
Howe says Percoco accepted $300,000 in bribes to help the businessmen. Percoco's lawyer says Howe tells too many lies to be believed.