NEW YORK — The government's prize witness at the bribery trial of a longtime top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) has returned to the witness stand after being arrested last week.

Howe's arrest came after he testified he violated the terms of his co-operation agreement when he lied to a credit card company to try to get it to remove a $600 fee for a night he spent at a luxury hotel. The arrest was unusual because he hadn't finished testifying at the New York City trial of Percoco and three businessmen.