Bill, Melinda Gates turn attention toward poverty in America

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Bill and Melinda Gates, as the world's top philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront what they consider their unsatisfactory track record on schools, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with more than any other.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the couple said that they're concerned about President Donald Trump's "America first" worldview.

They've made known their disagreements with the president and his party on issues including taxes, foreign aid and protections for immigrant youth in the country illegally.

Now, the Gateses say they're also digging into the layers of U.S. poverty that they haven't been deeply involved with at the national level.