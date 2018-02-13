Boxer Adrien Broner charged with sexual battery in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police say former world champion boxer Adrien Broner has been arrested after being accused of groping a woman at a popular mall in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police spokesman Donald Hannah says the 28-year-old Broner was charged with sexual assault after his arrest at the Lenox Square Mall on Monday. Hannah says Broner denies the accusation.

Broner is being held at the Fulton County Jail on a $2,000 bond. It's unclear if Broner has an attorney.