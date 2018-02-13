'Captain' is new top dog at New York governor's mansion

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's first family has a new first dog.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced his new puppy Captain on Monday night at a meeting at the governor's mansion with mayors from around the state.

The 14-week-old dog is a Siberian-shepherd mix, with some Malamute thrown in.

Cuomo says he wanted to name the dog Excelsior after the state motto but was outvoted by his daughters.