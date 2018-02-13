Court rejects appeal in murder of teen girlfriend's mother

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania appeals court has upheld the life-without-parole sentence imposed on a soldier in his 20s who was convicted of killing his then-14-year-old girlfriend's mother because she disapproved of their relationship.

PennLive.com reports the Superior Court panel on Monday rejected the appeal by El Paso, Texas, resident Caleb Barnes in Cheryl Silvonek's 2015 killing.

Barnes was 20 when Silvonek was killed. The Fort Meade, Maryland, soldier argued his statements to police should've been suppressed because he was under duress, but the court said police never tried to intimidate him and he never sought a lawyer or an end to the interrogation.

The panel found no fault with testimony from girlfriend Jamie Silvonek and a friend who reported overhearing her and Barnes talking about killing her parents.

Jamie Silvonek pleaded guilty and is serving 35 years to life.

