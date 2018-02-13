Cyprus spokesman moves to foreign ministry in new Cabinet

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A postelection Cabinet reshuffle in Cyprus has resulted in the government's spokesman being named as foreign minister.

Career diplomat Nikos Christodoulides is taking over from Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, who is retiring.

President Nicos Anastasiades unveiled the members of his new government on Tuesday. Anastasiades was re-elected to a second five-year term on Feb. 4.

Harris Georgiades, who as finance minister oversaw Cyprus' exit from a multibillion euro rescue program, remains in the job.

Five new ministers joined the 14-member cabinet. Lawyer Savvas Angelides is leading the Defence Ministry and Costas Hambiaouris was made education minister.