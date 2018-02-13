Denmark's ailing Prince Henrik transferred to palace

COPENHAGEN — Danish Queen Margrethe's husband was transferred Tuesday from a Copenhagen hospital to the family's residence north of the capital, "where he wishes to spend his last moments," the royal palace said

The palace said in a brief statement that the 83-year-old French-born Prince Henrik's condition remains "serious." No further details were given.

Henrik was hospitalized with a lung infection on Jan. 28. On Friday, the palace said his eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, an International Olympic Committee member, had left the Winter Games in Pyeongchang because his father's condition had "seriously worsened."

Over recent days, Margrethe and members of the royal family have together or individually visited the prince at Copenhagen's university hospital.

Henrik was transferred to the Fredensborg Palace where he lives part of the year with the queen.

"Here the prince can be surrounded by the family and stay in an environment that matters to him," Lene Balleby, head of communication, told Danish media.

The palace, 35 kilometres (20 miles) north of Copenhagen, is used by Margrethe and Henrik as one of their residences. Henrik walked his dogs in the adjacent public park and the castle has seen scores of royal wedding parties, banquets and state dinners.