Fossil site celebrating birthday of Charles Darwin

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tennessee's Gray Fossil Site and Museum is celebrating the 209th birthday of naturalist Charles Darwin by participating in Darwin Day this week.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the 5 million-year-old paleontological site. The site contains fossil remains of thousands of plants and animals and was originally discovered in 2000 during highway construction. A museum and research centre managed by East Tennessee State University opened in 2007.

The university said in a news release the day will highlight Darwin's unique contributions to science through fun activities, demonstrations and a talk of interest to all ages.