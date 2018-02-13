Grand jury meeting on Kentucky school shooting

BENTON, Ky. — A Kentucky grand jury is meeting to consider charging a teenager as an adult in a shooting that killed two classmates and wounded many more at Marshall County High School.

In closed proceedings, the grand jury will decide Tuesday whether to indict the 15-year-old boy on charges that would move the case out of juvenile court.

Kentucky State police say that if the teen is indicted, no information will be made public until he's arraigned in Circuit Court, on a date set by a judge.