Gunmen kill 4 paramilitary soldiers in southwest Pakistan
A
A
Share via Email
QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani police say gunmen riding on motorcycles have opened fire on a vehicle carrying paramilitary soldiers in the country's southwest, killing four troops before fleeing.
Abdur Razzaq Cheema, the police chief in Quetta, said Wednesday's attack took place in the city's Saryab
No one has immediately claimed the attack and Cheema says police and troops have launched a hunt for the assailants.
Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan and has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups, who demand a greater share of the province's resources. Islamic militant groups also operate there and often target security forces.
Pakistani authorities claim they have quelled the insurgency and broken the backbone of militants but violence has continued.
Most Popular
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield
-
Halifax woman charged with impaired driving after two collisions, being in wrong lane
-
Kim Campbell says sleeveless dresses 'demeaning' for TV broadcasters
-
Suspected carbon monoxide symptons were actually from weed brownies: police