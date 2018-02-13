Harvard attracts record number of undergrad applications

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University has received a record 42,700 applications for its next freshman class.

Officials at the Ivy League school announced Tuesday that the number of applications is 8 per cent higher than the 39,500 received last year, when 5 per cent of applicants were admitted.

Harvard says more students have been encouraged to apply by financial aid policies that charge students based on family income.

Dean of Admissions William Fitzsimmons says students "are excited to learn that Harvard is open to outstanding students from all economic backgrounds."

The university drew more applications from minorities this year, including a 19 per cent increase from African-Americans and 15 per cent increase from Asian-Americans.

Applications from students interested in computer science grew 20 per cent , more than any other field.