How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks rose for the third day in a row Tuesday, led by banks, retailers and technology companies. The rebound over the last few days follows a harrowing drop of more than 10 per cent over the previous two weeks.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 6.94 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,662.94.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 39.18 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 24,640.45.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 31.55 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 7,013.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 3.97 points, or 0.3 per cent , at 1,494.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 43.39 points, or 1.7 per cent .

The Dow is up 449.55 points, or 1.9 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 139.02 points, or 2 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 17.11 points, or 1.2 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 10.67 points, or 0.4 per cent .

The Dow is down 78.77 points, or 0.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 110.12 points, or 1.6 per cent .