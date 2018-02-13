Ivanka Trump touts business tax cuts in political hotspot

PITTSBURGH — A visit to suburban Pittsburgh by President Donald Trump's daughter makes it the third time a senior administration official has dropped in on the political hotspot of 2018's first congressional election.

Ivanka Trump and Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon met on Tuesday with business owners and Republican state lawmakers in Mount Lebanon, where Trump touted tax-cutting legislation her father signed.

Sitting beside Trump was state Rep. Rick Saccone, the Republican running in March 13's special election to fill the seat left vacant by Republican Tim Murphy's resignation amid an abortion scandal.

Saccone is facing Democrat Conor Lamb, a former federal prosecutor.

Vice-President Mike Pence visited this month to help Saccone. Donald Trump visited last month and is returning next week.