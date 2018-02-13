Lawsuit: Texas coach aided student accused of sexual assault

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — A federal lawsuit alleges a Prairie View A&M University coach helped a male student accused of sexual assault flee Texas to avoid arrest.

The Houston Chronicle reports that an unidentified female athlete filed the lawsuit Friday in in Houston. It accuses the university of creating a hostile educational environment and violating the federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in educational institutions.

The lawsuit says the woman reported to university police the day after the Feb. 18, 2015, assault in her campus apartment. She alleges she confided to her coach, who isn't named and no longer works at the university. The lawsuit says the coach then bought the accused student a plane ticket.

The university says it doesn't comment on pending litigation but that officials take allegations of sexual assault seriously.

