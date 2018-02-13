Mail carrier admits taking bribes to deliver drug packages

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities say a former postal service worker accepted nearly $15,000 in bribes to intercept and deliver packages of illegal drugs.

Leonard Gresham pleaded guilty Tuesday and the 50-year-old Rahway man faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced May 30.

Federal prosecutors say Gresham was a mail carrier based at a postal facility in Newark. From October 2014 through September 2017, he accepted bribes from two people who were getting parcels containing illegal drugs through the mail.