Man accused of selling cocaine to strippers is arrested

GROTON, Conn. — Police say they arrested two Connecticut men on cocaine charges after an informant told them one of them was selling drugs to strippers.

The Day reports that 57-year-old David Mortimer and 45-year-old Kenneth McNeil, both of Waterford, were arrested Feb. 2 by Groton town police and released on bond. The arrests were announced Monday.

State records show Mortimer and his wife run a country club in Waterford.

Police say they conducted surveillance on Mortimer and McNeil after an informant told them Mortimer was supplying cocaine to exotic dancers at a Groton strip club. Authorities say they searched the men's vehicle and found about 5 grams (0.18 ounces) of cocaine and more than $7,000 in cash.

Police say both men denied selling cocaine. Mortimer's lawyer said neither Mortimer nor McNeil are drug dealers.

