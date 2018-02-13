Markets Right Now: Stocks ease, led by health care companies

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are slightly lower in midday trading on Wall Street, led by declines in health care companies.

Distributors of prescription drugs and medical suppliers took some of the biggest losses Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon was seeking to expand its medical supplies business and that Walgreens Boots Alliance wants to buy the rest of AmerisourceBergen.

Cardinal Health lost 4 per cent .

Retailers are rising following strong fourth-quarter results from Under Armour. Under Amour jumped 15 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,650.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 93 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 24,504. The Nasdaq lost 4 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,977.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Health care companies are leading stocks broadly lower in early trading on Wall Street as the market gives back some of its big gain from the day before.

Drug distributor companies were especially hard hit in the early going Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon was seeking to expand its medical supplies business and that Walgreens Boots Alliance wants to buy the rest of AmerisourceBergen.

Patterson Companies slumped 10 per cent , and Cardinal Health lost 4 per cent .

Athletic gear maker Under Armour rose 17 per cent after both companies reported strong results.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,645.