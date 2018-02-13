Maryland town police hire ex-officer acquitted of assault

DOVER, Del. — A former Dover Police corporal who was acquitted of assaulting a suspect in 2013 has been hired at a Maryland police department, pending state training and certification.

Town Manager Jeannette DeLude tells the Delaware State News Thomas W. Webster IV, of Delaware, is in the process of becoming the Town of Greensboro's fourth police officer. DeLude says Webster was the most qualified applicant.

A jury found Webster not guilty in 2014 of the second-degree assault of Lateef Dickerson, who dashcam footage shows was kicked in the jaw while being taken into custody. Months after the verdict, Webster was given a $230,000 severance and resignation package from the city of Dover. He also received pay and benefits, including his pension, for work missed during the case.