MGM opens Macau casino resort even as license renewal looms

MACAU — MGM Resorts is opening a lavish multibillion-dollar casino resort in Macau, in the latest big bet by foreign gambling companies on the southern Chinese gambling haven.

Las Vegas, Nevada-based MGM's opening Tuesday of its $3.5 billion resort is a high-stakes wager on the casino market's future in the former Portuguese colony, where gambling licenses expire in as little as two years.

CEO James Murren said the company is taking a "leap of faith" that the government will extend its license even though officials have revealed little about the process.