Nebraska trial scheduled in Christmas pot presents case

YORK, Neb. — A trial on drug charges has been scheduled for a California couple who have said the marijuana they are accused of hauling through Nebraska was intended for Christmas gifts.

Court records say 70-year-old Barbara Jiron, of Clearlake Oaks, California, pleaded not guilty Monday to four felony charges, including two for pot possession. Her husband, 80-year-old Patrick Jiron, also has pleaded not guilty. Their trial is set to begin May 22 in York.