New Mexico man planned to harm Texas YouTube stars

AUSTIN, Texas — Court records say a New Mexico man drove to Austin, Texas, late last month with a plan to harm two YouTube celebrities with whom he had become obsessed.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that a warrant searching Christopher Giles' cellphone and other electronics returned more than a thousand notes about YouTube stars Gavin Free and Megan Turney.

Giles broke into the couple's Texas home early on Jan. 26 after shooting out the glass in a door. The couple called police while hiding in a bedroom closet.