No jail for man who beat transgender woman dancing with wife
SALEM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to five years' probation for beating a transgender woman outside a club after she danced with his wife.
The Salem News reports that 43-year-old Benjamin Espino, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault and battery and a civil rights violation. As part of a plea deal, the civil rights violation will be dismissed after five years if Espino complies with the terms of probation.
The attack happened outside a Lawrence club in 2016. Authorities say the victim was a friend of Espino's wife. Prosecutors say Espino called the woman a slur and attacked her after she danced with his wife.
Espino was also ordered to attend an anger management course and wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet as part of probation.
