North Carolina requiring new steps to reduce GenX emissions

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina environmental regulators have ordered a chemical company to take further steps to reduce emissions of chemicals that have questionable health effects.

The state Department of Environmental Quality issued a notice of violation Monday telling Chemours to take more actions to control emissions of GenX and other compounds at its Bladen County plant. GenX is used to make Teflon and other coatings.

The notice orders the company to do a better job of cutting back on air emissions with particles that can settle and contribute to groundwater contamination.

Delaware-based Chemours didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.