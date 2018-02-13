North Kona councilwoman knocked for owning vacation rental

HILO, Hawaii — North Kona Councilwoman Karen Eoff is being criticized for owning a vacation rental in Kailua-Kona amid her efforts to pass a bill that would impact the rental industry.

West Hawaii Today reported Sunday that at least one other vacation rental owner, Rob Guzman, says Eoff has a conflict of interest with her legislation.

Guzman accuses Eoff of writing the bill in a way that exempts her own condo from regulations.

Eoff says she and co-sponsor Kona Councilman Dru Kanuha spent more than six months meeting with the community, vacation rental agents, Airbnb representatives, the Hawaii Island Board of Realtors and legislators to add to the initial bill. She denies having a conflict of interest.

Financial disclosure reports show that Eoff is the only council member who owns a short-term vacation rental.

